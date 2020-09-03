Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $237.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $398.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

