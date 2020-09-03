William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IONS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

IONS stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

