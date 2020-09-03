BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

