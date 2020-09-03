Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,622 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

