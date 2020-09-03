Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

