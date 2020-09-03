Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,523 shares of company stock worth $339,438 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

