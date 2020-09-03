Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,506 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

