Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

