BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 83,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.