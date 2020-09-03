Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 466,156 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 596.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,156 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $281,839. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

