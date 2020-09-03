Wedbush Weighs in on Tesla Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $447.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.03, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.62. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total value of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,454 shares of company stock valued at $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

