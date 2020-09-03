Tesla Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.60 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $447.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.62. Tesla has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,454 shares of company stock valued at $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 100.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $100,559,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

