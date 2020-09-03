Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.80 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

TSLA stock opened at $447.37 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $502.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,454 shares of company stock worth $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.