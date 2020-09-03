Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 106,741 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

