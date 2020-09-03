Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.