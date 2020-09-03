ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $34.59 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.