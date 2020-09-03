Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 84,099 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

