Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,636 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Insiders sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

