Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of EPR Properties worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

