Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $425,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,529.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

