Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,076,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

