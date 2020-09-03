We Are One Seven LLC Has $10.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,529.76. The company has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.