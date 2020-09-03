Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 231.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 78,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

