Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,278 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,048,791 shares of company stock worth $66,745,528 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WORK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

