Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.09

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 11546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 701,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 79,175 shares during the period.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

