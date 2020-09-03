Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

