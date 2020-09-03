Taglich Brothers Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

UFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

