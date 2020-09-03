Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOME. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

At Home Group stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

