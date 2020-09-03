I-Mab’s (IMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

IMAB opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

