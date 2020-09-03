Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.