Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.91.
Shares of MRVL opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.