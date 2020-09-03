Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,330 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,701% compared to the average volume of 407 put options.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in At Home Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

