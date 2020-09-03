California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,781 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

