BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.32 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

