Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.44.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

