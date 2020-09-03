NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NYSE NI opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

