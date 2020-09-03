BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 20,344 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,620,000 after buying an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $32,200,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,567 shares during the period.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE WU opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

