California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Novavax worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 52.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

