Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,388 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Dycom Industries worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.79. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

