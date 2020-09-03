Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 108.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $590.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.33.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

