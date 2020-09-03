Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

