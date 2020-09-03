Blair William & Co. IL Sells 975 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,307.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NATI opened at $37.00 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.