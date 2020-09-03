Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 185.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 598,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,140,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 451,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

