Blair William & Co. IL Sells 17,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

