Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,295 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $75.41 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76.

