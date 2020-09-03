Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 974,274 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 722,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GER opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

