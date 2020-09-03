Blair William & Co. IL Sells 231 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in SAP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SAP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SAP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.