Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nice by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nice by 88.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NICE stock opened at $230.58 on Thursday. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $238.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.98.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

