Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,912,000 after buying an additional 2,020,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,279,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

