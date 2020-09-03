Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 207 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

NYSE AVB opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

