Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,246 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 681,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 103,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,404,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

